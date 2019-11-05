Stunning Christmas home display featuring one million lights brought to a close after five years

A stunning display of Christmas decorations at a home in Turves will no longer light up the village after the hosts decided to call time on their festive extravaganza.

For the past five years husband and wife Robert and Amanda Dempsey have been putting on spectacular displays with more than one million lights at their home which has drawn visitors from miles away and raised more than £55,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The Christmas lights display at Robert and Amanda Dempsey's house in Turves

But Robert said the couple had decided to bring their festive fun to an end due to traffic issues and a lack of volunteers, with the display’s incredible popularity making it too difficult to manage.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It got a lot bigger than we thought it would. It’s a single track road to get to my house and we run on a traffic light system for vehicles but we could not get the volunteers.

“We even offered £10 an hour and still could not get people to do it. My wife, sister and niece have been doing it every day from 4pm to 9pm in December when it’s cold, and after five years they’d had enough.

“We also had a few near misses with children with parents not watching their kids, as well as a few abusive people who had queued up for so long to get in and were not happy by the time they got to the front of the queue.

The Christmas lights display at Robert and Amanda Dempsey's house in Turves

“If we had a double track road we could have managed it, but people were queuing one mile to get in as we had to let somebody leave before then letting somebody in.

“We’re a victim of our own success!”

The stunning displays featured more than one million lights which were powered by large generators.

An industrial snow machine and nativity scene also made the three acre property a winter wonderland, drawing in families who would queue every day throughout December to get in.

It would take a month to set everything up and two weeks in January to pull the display down again, but Robert said: “We did not mind as we did it for the love of it.

“This year me and my wife said we will go and look at other places’ lights which before we could not do. It will make a nice change.

“There will be a lot of people who are quite sad and I’m going to miss doing it. I did enjoy it.”

In total, Robert and Amanda raised £55,280 for Cancer Research UK. The charity was chosen as Robert’s parents died from the disease, but he added: “It affects just about everybody.”

RELATED: Hundreds visit two-acre Christmas lights’ display at home in Turves

Millions of Christmas lights illuminate festive Fenland house