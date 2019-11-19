Stilton Post Office to close due to refurbishment delays

Have your say

Stilton Post Office will be temporarily closed during the refurbishment of the store at Church Street.

Building work is currently taking place at the shop and Post Office, which is currently open while the work is taking place.

However, the structural repairs to the premises is taking longer than originally planned which has pushed back the full refurbishment of the premises to later than planned.

As a result Stilton Post Office will temporarily close from Saturday, November 30 at noon with the branch expected to re-open on Saturday, December 7 at the same time.

During the refit alternative branches will include:

. Yaxley Post Office, SPAR, Broadway Shopping Centre, PE7 3JJ

. Hampton Vale Post Office, 12 Stewartby Post Office, PE7 8NJ.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office change manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Stilton Post Office at this busy time of year.

“This is due to necessary repair work at the premises taking longer than expected, affecting the timing for the full refurbishment of the shop.

“Customers will soon have a modern, refitted shop.”