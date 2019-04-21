Stilton man presumed to have died, court application states

Have your say

A Stilton man is presumed to have died, according to an application made to the High Court.

A claim has been issued stating that Paul David Craddock, whose last known address was 1 Roman Way, Stilton, PE7 3RU, is presumed to be dead.

Any person with an interest in the claim may apply to the court to intervene in the matter.

Anyone wishing to apply to the court should do so at 1 Oxford Row, Leeds, LS1 3BG, as soon as possible, and if possible within the next fortnight.

The High Court stated that “delay may harm your prospects of being able to intervene”.

The case number for reference is: PT-2019-LDS-000040.