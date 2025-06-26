Still no announcement about opening of Queensgate Shopping Centre's Green Car Park
The Green Car Park, between Bourges Boulevard and the bus station, was closed to motorists on June 17 after a ‘minor incident’.
But nine days later the car park is still closed and Queensgate managers, despite repeated requests for details, have not yet said when it might reopen.
A message posted on the Queensgate Facebook site on the day of the incident states: “Green Car Park closed until further notice.
It adds: “Our Green Car Park is currently closed until further notice due to a vehicle incident.
“But don’t worry — there’s plenty of parking available in our Red, Blue, and Yellow Car Parks!
“Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the issue.”
At the time, a Queensgate spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a minor incident occurred at the Queensgate bus station.
“The safety of the public and our staff remains our top priority.
"The area has been made safe, however Green Car Park will remain closed for the rest of the day.
"The incident is currently under investigation."
Police have stated that the incident involved a damaged barrier, caused by a large vehicle, at the entrance to a car park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.