Staff leave Peterborough’s Thomas Cook head office for final time as customers wait for flights - travel giant’s collapse in photos

The firm announced early on Monday that it had ceased trading after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation. Others have been left waiting for flights.
View more
Some of the near 1,200 members of Thomas Cook staff in Peterborough have left the travel giant’s head office in Lynch Wood for the final time after a last meeting this morning following the company’s collapse.
The firm announced early on Monday that it had ceased trading after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation. Others have been left waiting for flights.