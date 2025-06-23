Staff at Peterborough's River Island stores face tough time after closures warning

Staff at a fashion retailer which has two stores in Peterborough are facing an uncertain time after a raft of store closures were announced.

Employees at River Island, which has stores in the Queensgate Shopping Centre and the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, have been warned that 33 stores across the country could be permanently closed.

The warning comes as the retailer, which has 230 shops and employs about 5,500 people, faces rising costs of running stores as well as the impact of a growth in online shopping.

The company is also pressuring landlords to reduce rents for a further 71 stores.

Figures show that the family-owned River Island, which was founded in 1948, made a £33.2 million loss in 2023 after sales fell 19 per cent.

The store closure plans have been put to creditors who are expected to make a decision in August.

The news comes hot on the heels of an announcement by Poundland, which is looking to permanently close 68 of its 792 stores as part of a turnaround plan to boost its fortunes.

Concerns are growing for jobs at fashion retailer River Island, which has stores in the Queensgate Shopping Centre and the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior business lecturer at ARU Peterborough, said: “Poundland has stores in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, the Ortongate Shopping Centre, the Bretton Centre, Brotherhood Retail Park and at the Rivergate Shopping Centre.

“I wouldn’t like to speculate on which Poundland stores will close, but let’s hope Poundland can see the potential of Peterborough as a growing and regenerating city, with an improved city centre offer with the Frasers opening on the horizon.”