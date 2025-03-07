Spring into action at Peterborough's Central Park this weekend

‘Street Tag’ healthy lifestyle app being launched at event

Residents are invited to a fun-filled event marking the launch of an innovative healthy lifestyle challenge in Peterborough.

‘Spring into Action’ takes place at Central Park on Saturday 8 March from 10am until 3pm.

The event is free and being held by Peterborough City Council to mark the launch of Street Tag in Peterborough, a gamified healthy lifestyle app that promotes and enhances community-wide participation in physical activities.

Street Tag turns communities into virtual playground, helping people to stay active everyday by competing against others to collect virtual tags and points. The Street Tag app automatically collects points and adds these up on a leaderboard, with prizes to be won at the end of each season. You can find out more about Street Tag here.

To mark the launch of Street Tag in Peterborough, a treasure hunt will take place around Central Park during the Spring into Action event where bonus points can be awarded to participants.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “We are fully committed to promoting healthy lifestyles in Peterborough which will help support our key goal of creating strong and sustainable communities. Spring Into Action promises to be a fun-filled day out showcasing the new Street Tag scheme, as well as several healthy lifestyle themed activities for people of ages to enjoy."

Visitors are invited to bring their bicycles along and get these checked or repaired at a special workshop held by Dr Bike,. There is also chance to get bicycles security marked as part of the Bike Register scheme.

Guests can enjoy listening to tunes whilst keeping healthy on a pedal-powered Jukebox, and there will be a cycle sprint challenge with goodie bags for winners.

Youngsters can 'bling' hi-vis vests by decorating them with stickers and pens. Vests are provided and children will get to keep their creations - this is aimed at encouraging them to wear high-vis vests when out walking, cycling and scooting.

There will also be representatives from Love to Ride ahead of their next cycle challenge in Peterborough which starts on 15 March to coincide with Ride Anywhere Week.

Visitors can also get advice about active travel and road safety from representatives from Peterborough City Council.