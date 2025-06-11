Sports and education leaders welcome Chancellor's support for indoor swimming pool in Peterborough

A pledge from Chancellor Rachel Reeves to support a multi-million pound plan for a new swimming pool in Peterborough has been welcomed by sports and education leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor announced in her Spending Review yesterday (June 10) that she would set up a £240 million fund to help ‘expedite’ local projects such as a major new indoor swimming pool in Peterborough.

Ms Reeves told MPs: “We will establish a Growth Mission Fund to expedite local projects that are important for growth like Peterborough’s new sports quarter to drive activity and community cohesion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has invited local politicians to submit a business case for a new pool, which is expected to cost up to £40 million, to Government officials.

Professor Ross Renton , principal of ARU Peterborough, has welcomed support from Chancellor Rachel Reeves for a new indoor swimming pool in Peterborough

The move follows the recent demolition of the Peterborough Regional Pool in Bishop’s Road after the discovery of Raac and asbestos leaving the city without a major indoor swimming venue.

Morgan Stevenson of The City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS, said: “We are thrilled at the announcement in the Government’s spending review, confirming support for a new swimming pool in Peterborough as part of the proposed Sports Quarter development.

"For over a year, the closure of the Regional Pool has significantly impacted not only our club’s training and competition programme, but also the wider community’s access to swimming, a vital life skill and foundation for lifelong health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite this challenge, our swimmers, coaches and families have shown extraordinary resilience, travelling to three neighbouring counties to access water time.

“Today’s backing signals real hope for the future. We are proud to have worked alongside Andrew Pakes, Peterborough City Council, ARU Peterborough and community partners to champion the urgent need for a modern aquatic facility at the heart of our city.

He added: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the health, ambition, and sporting potential of Peterborough.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration to turn this vision into reality.

"The time to deliver is now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We welcome this commitment to a new pool and sports facilities in the heart of Peterborough.

"ARU Peterborough will work closely with our partners to ensure this development brings lasting benefits to our city – enhancing health, wellbeing, and sporting opportunities across our communities.

"The facilities also have the potential to support new courses and research here at the university.”

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The announcement from our Labour government of its commitment to supporting a new swimming pool for our city as part of a new Sports Quarter is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also proof, yet again, that we are being heard at a national level and there is support for our growing city and the much-needed extra money to back it up.

Cllr Jones added: “My Cabinet and I are committed to doing what is necessary to deliver a much-needed new pool for the city, and this new £240 million fund to expedite local projects like the pool allows us to take a big leap forwards towards it moving from an aspiration to being achievable.

"We will now work with our MPs and our partners on a business case to progress this at pace."

Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said: "Access to a public pool isn’t just about sport - it’s about health, opportunity, and a sense of pride in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This announcement is the result of real persistence across our community, and I’m pleased we’ve secured the backing needed to get this moving.

“I know how widely the impact of the closures on families, schools, and groups like the City of Peterborough Swimming Club have been felt - and I’ll keep working to make sure the new facility delivers for all parts of our region.”