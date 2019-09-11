Spectacular Peterborough awards night celebrates charity successes

The incredible stories behind charity successes were celebrated at a special awards night at Peterborough’s Key Theatre.

Reality TV star Sandi Bogle, Presenter & Model Valerie Wyndham along with her entrepreneur husband Alan, and entertainer Paul Manners all very kindly went out of their way to travel to Peterborough to present awards.

Charity Today Awards 2019 at the Key Theatre. Paul and Helen Neaven from St John Ambulance. EMN-190909-082337009

London-based Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice won the big award of the night, the scooped Charity of the Year gong.

Speaking after the event Lee Rayment founder of both Charity Today and UK Charity Week said: “I saw huge smiles, excitement, tears of joy, tears of sadness during the stories, but most of all I saw good people from all backgrounds coming together. This is priceless given the very divisive period we are living through, and we just hope that more people get to see this kind of joy and community next year.

“I want to congratulate all the winners tonight, and I believe it is important to extend a great deal of gratitude towards the other finalists who conducted themselves with grace and dignity the whole evening. A fantastic occasion.”

Winners

Humanitarian Winner: Donate4Refugees

Highly Commended Finalists

Humanity First

International Children’s Care UK

EMS Yorkshire

Community Impact Award Winner: MCKS Charitable Foundation

Highly Commended Finalists

Peterborough Asylum Refugee Community Association

Glass Door, the homeless charity

Caritas Anchor House

Disability Impact Award Winner: Teamwork Trust & Corby Totems

Highly Commended Finalists

The Disabilities Trust

Disability Peterborough

POhWER

Fundraiser of the Year Winner: Lesley Knight, HELP Appeal

Highly Commended Finalists

Hilary Maxwell, GO Girls

Whale of a Time Row & Mintridge Foundation

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice Fundraising Team

Health & Social Care Award Winner: C3 Foundation Europe

Highly Commended Finalists

Baby Basics Northampton

Binti International

Crowborough CFR

The partnership of the Year Winner: Macmillan Cancer Support & npower

Highly Commended Finalists

Vintage Cash Cow & Age UK

Croydon Pride & Fat Beehive Ltd

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice & The Rotary Clubs

Volunteer of the Year Winner: Hilary Maxwell, GO Girls

Highly Commended Finalists

Amber Bauer – Donate4Refugees

Dawn Fidler – The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice

The James E. Smith Special Recognition Award Winner: Graham Bell MBE

Highly Commended Finalists

Charles Ryan

Paintings In Hospitals Project

Anna Kennedy

Charity of the Year Winner: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice

Highly Commended Finalists

Brake, the road safety charity

Suzy Lamplugh Trust

Clear Sky, Children’s Charity