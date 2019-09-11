Spectacular Peterborough awards night celebrates charity successes

The incredible stories behind charity successes were celebrated at a special awards night at Peterborough’s Key Theatre.
Reality TV star Sandi Bogle, Presenter & Model Valerie Wyndham along with her entrepreneur husband Alan, and entertainer Paul Manners all very kindly went out of their way to travel to Peterborough to present awards.
London-based Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice won the big award of the night, the scooped Charity of the Year gong.
Speaking after the event Lee Rayment founder of both Charity Today and UK Charity Week said: “I saw huge smiles, excitement, tears of joy, tears of sadness during the stories, but most of all I saw good people from all backgrounds coming together. This is priceless given the very divisive period we are living through, and we just hope that more people get to see this kind of joy and community next year.
“I want to congratulate all the winners tonight, and I believe it is important to extend a great deal of gratitude towards the other finalists who conducted themselves with grace and dignity the whole evening. A fantastic occasion.”
Winners
Humanitarian Winner: Donate4Refugees
Highly Commended Finalists
Humanity First
International Children’s Care UK
EMS Yorkshire
Community Impact Award Winner: MCKS Charitable Foundation
Highly Commended Finalists
Peterborough Asylum Refugee Community Association
Glass Door, the homeless charity
Caritas Anchor House
Disability Impact Award Winner: Teamwork Trust & Corby Totems
Highly Commended Finalists
The Disabilities Trust
Disability Peterborough
POhWER
Fundraiser of the Year Winner: Lesley Knight, HELP Appeal
Highly Commended Finalists
Hilary Maxwell, GO Girls
Whale of a Time Row & Mintridge Foundation
Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice Fundraising Team
Health & Social Care Award Winner: C3 Foundation Europe
Highly Commended Finalists
Baby Basics Northampton
Binti International
Crowborough CFR
The partnership of the Year Winner: Macmillan Cancer Support & npower
Highly Commended Finalists
Vintage Cash Cow & Age UK
Croydon Pride & Fat Beehive Ltd
Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice & The Rotary Clubs
Volunteer of the Year Winner: Hilary Maxwell, GO Girls
Highly Commended Finalists
Amber Bauer – Donate4Refugees
Dawn Fidler – The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity
Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice
The James E. Smith Special Recognition Award Winner: Graham Bell MBE
Highly Commended Finalists
Charles Ryan
Paintings In Hospitals Project
Anna Kennedy
Charity of the Year Winner: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice
Highly Commended Finalists
Brake, the road safety charity
Suzy Lamplugh Trust
Clear Sky, Children’s Charity