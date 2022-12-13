For more than three years, a dedicated group of embroiderers known as the 'Sacristy Stitchers’ has toiled tirelessly to create a four-metre long tapestry of Peterborough Cathedral’s nave ceiling.

On 9 December, the niece and great-nephew of the person who initiated the project nearly four decades ago paid a most welcome visit.

Mrs Dawn Large and Mr Maurice Large are the niece and great-nephew of the late Madeleine Freeman, a volunteer and supporter of the Cathedral who, back in 1986, commissioned the original embroidery kit from the Royal School of Needlework.

Vice Dean Tim Alban-Jones with Dawn Large (88) and son Maurice Large looking at progress of the Peterborough Cathedral roof tapestry with members of the Sacristy Stichers

Maurice was immediately impressed by what he saw, describing the intricate tapestry as “very nice.”

His 88-year-old mother was also moved, saying she was “overwhelmed with it.”

Maurice, 65, believed his great auntie would have an equally high opinion, not just of the embroidery of the 13th-Century nave but of the people making it happen:

“I think she would be very happy,” he shared, “and I think she would have been overwhelmed that someone’s taken the time - and given their time up - to do it.”

The Sacristy Stitchers is made up of around 20 volunteers.

Elaine Harburn, a former member of the Peterborough branch of the Embroiderers Guild, coordinates the team’s efforts.

‘I was thrilled to have the opportunity to meet members of Mrs Freeman’s family,” Elaine said, “as I wanted them to see that the project she had commissioned is flourishing.”

It had taken some time and determination to track down Mrs Freeman’s living relatives as, for many years following her death in 2008, the embroidery kit had been passed from one place to another, with only her name and very little story attached to it.

Eventually the embroidery, its frame and all the wool required for the project was given to the cathedral on its 900th anniversary in 2018.

Each week since then (Covid lockdowns notwithstanding), work has continued with the stitchers gathering around the embroidery frame somewhere within the Cathedral.

Canon Tim Alban Jones, the Vice Dean, was keen to praise the group’s diligent efforts:

