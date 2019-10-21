Special service for bereaved parents at Peterborough Cathedral

Last Tuesday saw Stamford and Peterborough communities join together at Peterborough Cathedral to honour the global Wave of Light.

The Wave of Light is an opportunity to raise awareness of baby loss and for bereaved parents, their families and friends to unite with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives.

At 7pm, against the backdrop of the cathedral lit up in pink and blue, candles flickered and a minute’s silence was held before Stamford Sings! sang remembrance songs for those gathered together.

Among the attendees were bereavement midwife Lesley Carline, Canon Rowan Williams, the Peterborough City Hospital chaplaincy team and Tausif Khan and staff and volunteers from registered charity Alternatives.

The event was organised by Alternatives Stamford, a baby loss counselling charity. Chair Cathy Talbot said: “Baby loss is often met with deafening silence which leaves bereaved parents feeling isolated at a time they are most in need of support.

“We hope that seeing such a diverse range of representatives from our religious community, clinicians, therapists and other bereaved parents will reassure those grieving that they aren’t alone and their babies are not forgotten.”

The special performance from Stamford Sings! included Amazing Grace and a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Alternatives manager Emma James-German said: “This was such a special event where those who experience baby loss could come together as a community to reflect and to remember.

“To be joined by key figures that work in the field and bereaved parents for a minute’s silence, in the dark with just candlelight, was so special. We at Alternatives intend for this event to be an annual one where anyone touched by baby loss can join.”

Lesley said: “It was a beautiful event for a special reason. Thank you to all of you who organised or performed.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with Alternatives as a volunteer, to donate, or for more information, should visit http://www.alternativesstamford.co.uk/.