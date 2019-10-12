Special Peterborough Cathedral service for families who lost a baby

A special service for families who have lost a baby will be held at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday.

The service, starting at 5.30pm will include music, prayer and the lighting of candles.

Families who have lost babies through stillbirth, miscarriage or termination are most welcome to come and remember their children’s lives. If you would like to talk to someone, or find out more, contact Canon Sarah Brown via canon.missioner@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or Canon Rowan Williams via canon.precentor@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk, or call 01733 355310.