‘Speak to me,’ appeal Combined Authority Mayor over £25 million swimming pool plans for Peterborough

Call for politicians to work together on pool

Combined Authority mayor Paul Bristow has queried why Peterborough politicians have not spoken to him about plans for a new multi-million pound swimming pool in the city.

Mr Bristow said there were serious questions to be asked about how Peterborough City Council proposed to fund an Olympic-grade 50 metres indoor pool at the former Regional Pool site in Bishop’s Road.

He said: “How is it proposed to fund this project? Where will the money come from? The city council can’t fund it.

A row has broken out over plans for a new swimming pool in Peterborough - Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow, top, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, below

“The first thing they should be doing is having a conversation with me. That hasn’t happened.”

Mr Bristow’s comments come after it was revealed that the council is drawing up a business plan for a new Olympic grade swimming pool with the cost expected to come in between £25 million and £40 million.

The prime location for the pool is the site of the former Peterborough Regional Pool, in Bishop’s Road, which is being demolished with work expected to be completed next month.

The council owns the land and has vowed to retain it while plans to develop the area are finalised.

During his mayoral election campaign in April, Mr Bristow made delivering a new community stadium, complete with a swimming pool and the ability to host concerts, on the Embankment, a focal point of his campaign.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has championed the idea for a new indoor swimming pool on the site.

“There is a growing consensus that next door to ARU Peterborough is the best site for the pool.

"Keeping the pool in the city centre and as part of a university and sports quarter has huge attractions.

Mr Pakes said: “It is good news if Mr Bristow wants to be involved in this.

"A new city centre pool has been a long standing ambition for the city that has become even more important since the closure of the Regional Pool.

“There is a consensus that the best site for a new pool would be on or near to its current site.

"I hope the Mayor would work with partners to deliver this as the first phase towards his plans for a community stadium.

He added: “I think Paul Bristow has spoken to anyone about funding for a community stadium either.

"So it would be great to work together on both plans.

"The key part is to sequence then work so that we can deliver a new pool quickly whilst other plans are developed.”