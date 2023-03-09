News you can trust since 1948
Snow, snow, and more snow (image: Clare Sansby)

Snow day: images show how Peterborough woke up to ‘arctic blast’

It’s beginning to look a lot like...

By Darren Calpin
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 1:41pm

Well, for once the Met Office and the other weather experts got it spot on. “It’s going to snow on Thursday,” they said – and boy were they right.

While some parts of our region have escaped with a modest dusting, other areas have received a pretty comprehensive covering of the white stuff.

As a result, workers have pulled out their favourite ‘car trouble’ excuse for staying at home, while parents and kids have decided its “probably for the best” to stay at home/work from home today.

We’ll need to make the most of it while it lasts, though. With forecasters suggesting milder weather is already on its way, the pretty scenes we’ve woken up to are unlikely to stick around for long.

In the meantime, why not shake off your boots, brew up some cocoa and enjoy this slideshow of Peterborough’s first real 2023 snow day.

Snow at Ferry Meadows

1. Snow day

Snow at Ferry Meadows

Photo: David Lowndes

Snow at Orton Mere

2. Snow day

Snow at Orton Mere

Photo: David Lowndes

Dogs enjoying the snow

3. Snow day

Dogs enjoying the snow

Photo: Michael Kilby/Tammy Lenton

Snow in Stanground

4. Snow day

Snow in Stanground

Photo: David Lowndes

