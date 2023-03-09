It’s beginning to look a lot like...

Well, for once the Met Office and the other weather experts got it spot on. “It’s going to snow on Thursday,” they said – and boy were they right.

While some parts of our region have escaped with a modest dusting, other areas have received a pretty comprehensive covering of the white stuff.

As a result, workers have pulled out their favourite ‘car trouble’ excuse for staying at home, while parents and kids have decided its “probably for the best” to stay at home/work from home today.

We’ll need to make the most of it while it lasts, though. With forecasters suggesting milder weather is already on its way, the pretty scenes we’ve woken up to are unlikely to stick around for long.

In the meantime, why not shake off your boots, brew up some cocoa and enjoy this slideshow of Peterborough’s first real 2023 snow day.

Snow at Ferry Meadows

Snow at Orton Mere

Dogs enjoying the snow

Snow in Stanground