Snap up prizes in Peterborough picture contest

Artistic visitors to the Cathedral will be able to win top prizes by taking the perfect photograph of Gaia.

Peterborough Cathedral and The Peterborough Telegraph are running a competition to find the best image taken of the art installation while it is in the city.

The winner of the competition will have their image printed in the Peterborough Telegraph and featured on their website, a signed copy of Luke Jerram’s book, Art, Science and Play and a selection of eco-friendly products from the Cathedral’s Shop. Runners-up will have their images printed by the Peterborough Telegraph. The competition will be judged by The Peterborough Telegraph team.

To enter, photographs must be submitted on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #EarthArtworkPboro, or alternatively they may be submitted via email to: news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

The pictures must be taken using a handheld camera or phone (no tripods, video or special lighting), and no photographs may be taken whilst a service or choir rehearsal is in progress. Photographers must have permission from everyone who is recognisable. in the photograph

The closing date for entries is September 1.

For more information about the Gaia Earth exhibition, and for a full listing of opening times and events, please visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/gaia or call 01733 355315.