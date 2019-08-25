Slimming World gold bus pulls in big crowds in Peterborough

Hundreds of people flocked to Cathedral Square on Saturday as the Slimming World Golden Anniversary Bus hit town.

It was the double decker’s 29th stopover of a 59-date tour which began in Northern Ireland to commemorate the 50th anniversary of founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell’s first class.As well as cooking demonstrations, there was plenty of information and inspirational weight loss success stories to hear about.

Slimming World Bus, Pictured CEO Caryl Richards and Younger Slimmer of the Year 2019 Lucy Hadley'City Centre, Peterborough'19/08/2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

District manager Lorraine Killen said: “We have been thrilled with the response here in Peterborough. We have been busy since we set up at 10am. Lots of people who tried the tasters on the bus said they couldn’t believe they could eat food so tasty and lose weight – we know they can!

“We are part of the community and we love food. It is as simple as that. I hope our golden visit will encourage even more people to change their lives for the better.”