For those of you who are looking for scrumptious sandwiches and sweet treats, we have compiled a guide on where to go for afternoon tea in Peterborough this Easter Weekend.

Afternoon Tea is a traditional ritual introduced in Britain in the early 1840s.

It was originally a small meal designed to stem people's hunger ahead of an evening meal.

A traditional afternoon tea is a blend of tea, savoury snacks and sweet treats.

While a modern-day typical afternoon tea is made up of sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones with clotted cream and jam.

The Peterborough Telegraph has complied a list of 16 places to go for afternoon tea in Peterbrorugh this Easter Weekend (April 15-18).

Many of the afternoon tea locations were recommended by our readers on this newspaper's Facebook this week.

The Chalkboard Afternoon Tea at The Chalkboard on Peterborough Embankment.

Homme Nouveau Afternoon Tea at Homme Nouveau in Market Place, Whittlesey.

At Last Tearooms Afternoon Tea at At Last Tearooms in Church Street, Werrington.

The Haycock Manor Hotel Afternoon Tea at Prevost at the Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford.