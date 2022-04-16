For those of you who are looking for scrumptious sandwiches and sweet treats, we have compiled a guide on where to go for afternoon tea in Peterborough this Easter Weekend.
Afternoon Tea is a traditional ritual introduced in Britain in the early 1840s.
It was originally a small meal designed to stem people's hunger ahead of an evening meal.
A traditional afternoon tea is a blend of tea, savoury snacks and sweet treats.
While a modern-day typical afternoon tea is made up of sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones with clotted cream and jam.
The Peterborough Telegraph has complied a list of 16 places to go for afternoon tea in Peterbrorugh this Easter Weekend (April 15-18).
Many of the afternoon tea locations were recommended by our readers on this newspaper's Facebook this week.
If you have a suggestion, join in the discussion on social media.