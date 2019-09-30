Site identified for £15m new leisure centre in the Deepings

A site has been identified for a new leisure centre with state-of-the-art facilities in the Deepings.

The potential site is at the playing fields opposite Deepings Academy with South Kesteven District Council now working with Lincolnshire County Council, Deeping St James Parish Council, Deepings Academy, Sports England and the sports clubs that currently use the site.

How the new leisure centre could look

Negotiations are continuing, and subject to planning and highways approval the centre is expected to be ready for use within two years from when the site is secured.

The council has been progressing plans for new leisure centres in the Deepings and Stamford - costing £15 million each - and a £5 million revamp of the centre in Bourne. The council is also investing in the leisure facilities in Grantham.

RELATED: Multi-million pound plans to create a state of the art leisure centre in Market Deeping

Cllr Helen Goral, cabinet member for growth, told Thursday’s full council meeting that the multi-million pound projects continued to be a top priority for the council and that community engagement and consultation would be at the heart of the project.

How the new leisure centre could look

“Decisions this council makes over the coming months will impact on the leisure offer for the people of South Kesteven, not just for this generation, but for the next,” she said. “These changes will be guided by what our residents want and need aspirations are and will be under-pinned by robust business cases.”

Deepings Leisure Centre in Park Road in Deeping St James was built in 1974. There is no gas supply on the existing site and the reliance on oil is an issue that would need to be addressed if the leisure centre was to remain on this site. The appearance of the centre is dated and in dire need of modernisation.

Plans for the new facility include doubling the number of gym stations, providing studios for classes and other activities, building a ‘black box’ theatre, a 25m pool and a larger café.

An extension and full refurbishment of Bourne Leisure Centre is expected to be completed by the middle of 2022. The council is close to finalising an agreement with Bourne Academy and the county council that will enable the work to go ahead.

Regarding Stamford, Cllr Goral said the council wanted to ensure the investment provided value for money.

“Our over-riding ambition is to ensure that the money invested provides services that fill any void in current provision, complements the private sector and enhances the family-friendly facility we currently have. Given where we are at this point, we are still considering both a full refurbishment of the existing site and a new build,” she said.

“Our overall plans will benefit thousands of families across our district and I am hugely excited by the opportunities this leisure programme will deliver.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities for people to be active and healthy and improve their wellbeing and happiness.”