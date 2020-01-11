Signed venue poster from Jack Whitehall Peterborough tour to be auctioned in aid of city school

A signed large venue poster from Jack Whitehall’s recent ‘Stood Up Tour’ at the East of England Arena and Events Centre has been put up for auction by the venue to raise funds for The Phoenix School in Peterborough.

The posters are issued to venues to promote the show and are not normally available to the public.

A large, signed poster of Jack Whitehall is being auctioned off

All money raised from the sale of the item will be donated to The Phoenix School and its Phoenix Hub.

The school is for pupils aged 2 to 19 years with all students having profound and multiple learning difficulties. As part of the post-16 programme of study, the school provides experiences in readiness for life after school.

The Phoenix Hub is situated halfway between the two school buildings and is a community café and charity shop where students can work and learn new skills.

The hub had a much-needed refurbishment during the summer of 2019 but the budget did not stretch to replacing the windows at the back of the property. Therefore, funds raised from the auction will go towards this part of the hub.

East of England Arena and Events Centre director Jason Lunn said: “We are delighted to support this amazing school and the work that it does. Preparation for entering the world of work is a challenge for all young people and we are delighted to be able to help one group of young people who may need that little bit of extra support at their start in adult life.

“So click the link to the Ebay auction and get bidding.”

To bid for the poster, click here or visit: https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/174150643336.