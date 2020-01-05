Sight loss charity to hold open events

Sight loss charity the Macular Society has joined forces with Clarion Housing to hold two open events at its LiveSmart retirement housing schemes in Wisbech and March this month to raise awareness of macular disease.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, January 15, from 10am-2pm, at Somers Court, Somers Road, Wisbech, PE13 2RA. The second event will be held on Friday, January 17, from 10am-2pm, at Gimbert Square, Morton Avenue, March, PE15 9EP. Both events will see the society giving a brief overview of its activities, as well as an introduction to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other forms of macular disease.

A Macular Society open event

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. AMD is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

The society will also be highlighting the work of its macular support groups, which help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by macular disease. There are currently more than 400 of these groups across the UK, and if the awareness events in Wisbech and March are successful, new support groups will launch locally in the near future.

At both events, friends, family and carers are also welcome and refreshments will be provided.

Annemarie Taylor, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Information events like these give us a great opportunity to highlight the effects of macular disease and the support that’s on offer in the local area. It also helps us to identify whether people living in and around Wisbech and March would benefit from having their own macular support groups.

Lisa Smart, LiveSmart team leader, said: “We are really pleased to be hosting these events, which will help to raise awareness of this condition and the support available.

“If you have a macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us at either of the events to find out more.”

For more information on the event, contact Annemarie Taylor on 07787 248 815 or email annemarie.taylor@macularsociety.org.

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org.