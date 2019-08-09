Shocking Peterborough rubbish pile blamed on lack of recycling

Piles of rubbish caused a stink near Peterborough flats, after the waste was not cleared for weeks.

Huge mounds of bags piled up in the bin store outside the homes in Eagle Way, Hampton - with residents being blamed for not recycling properly.

Hyde, the housing association running the flats, also said there were not enough bins to cope with the rubbish.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said bin crews were not able to pick up all the rubbish since June 7.

The waste was only cleared after The Peerborough Telegraph raised the issue with Hyde and the council.

In April, a similar pile of waste was left to build up, because crews did not have the right fob to access the bins.

Today Adrian Addo, property team manager for Hyde said more bins had now been delivered. He said: “We are sorry that the rubbish has built up to this level again. The problem has recurred due to the fact that the school holiday has meant more waste, the recycling area became contaminated and the number of paladin bins is not adequate for peak waste periods.”

Mr Addo said teams would also be working with residents to help recycle properly.

A spokesperson for council run Aragon, who collect rubbish in the city, said: “Our refuse teams have been unable to fully collect waste from the bin store on four occasions recently due to black bag contamination and an excess amount of waste. In these instances, the waste has been removed by the property management company.

“We are working with the company to resolve the issue and will be delivering extra bin capacity to the site this week as well as helping to provide residents with information to help them dispose of waste correctly.

“We believe that the bins may be being used by non-residents and will continue to work with the company to monitor the situation.”