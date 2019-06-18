‘Shock and disbelief’ at death of Whittlesey woman whose car entered river

A co-worker of a Whittlesey woman who died after her car entered a river has paid an emotional tribute to her.

Katherine Nightingale, creative director at 20Twenty Productions CIC, said they had lost their “heartbeat” after 29-year-old Geraldine Crooke passed away in hospital.

Geraldine of Crescent Road, Whittlesey, was driving a red Mini 1 along March Road at about 8.15am yesterday (Monday, June 17) when she left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Emergency services were called and Geraldine was rescued from the river and taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Her condition was yesterday described as “serious”, but police have today confirmed that she has passed away.

Geraldine was academy manager at 20Twenty, a not-for-profit organisation that works in partnership with artists and organisations to “develop and deliver good quality creative activities, events and opportunities with the aim to build confidence, develop skills and promote community cohesion for children and young people”.

Ms Nightingale said on Facebook: “To all our wonderful friends, we lost our heartbeat today. Our beautiful Geri was taken from us. We are all in shock and disbelief. Geri is loved by so many and will be in our hearts for ever and ever. This is the hardest Facebook post I’ve ever had to write. Tomorrow at 5pm at the Town Hall please join us to cry, to laugh and to share.”

Anyone who witnessed the car go off the road, or saw the Mini prior to that, should call police on 101 quoting incident 97 of June 17.

