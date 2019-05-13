Service at Peterborough’s Central Park honours valour of Jimmy the donkey during First World War

The annual memorial service was held on Friday to honour the valour of Jimmy the donkey, who served in the trenches during the First World War.

Brave Jimmy, who was born on the battlefield during the Great War, helped supply ammunition to British soldiers in the Somme and carried away the wounded. He survived being shot three times and was retired by the RSPCA to Peterborough. The memorial service was held on Friday at Central Park where Jimmy was buried after dying of natural causes in 1943 at the age of 27. The service at Jimmy’s memorial was led by Canon George Rogers and attended by members of the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion.

