Self-defense workshop returns for ninth year running

A chance for women and children to learn how to defend themselves in the event of a physical attack is coming to Peterborough.

Martial arts school Immortal 365 is hosting another of its popular workshops in the city – which takes place this year on Sunday, October 20.

Along with helping to equip people with self defense skills and confidence, the aim of the workshop is to raise funds to buy toys for underprivileged children in the city.

A snapshot from Immortal 365's last self defense workshop for women and children, held in March.

Karl Butler, manager of Immortal 365 said: “At our last workshop in March this year we had over 50 people attend – along with a special guest from Cambridgeshire police

"We have 50 spaces available at our October workshop – and all proceeds will be going to help buying toys for under privileged children at Christmas.”

Run by the company’s owners Peter Holmes and Steven Lloyd, the workshop will teach “basic but effective techniques, and various ‘dos and don’ts’ to stay safe. Children will also learn about ‘stranger danger’, awareness, what to shout in the event of needing help, while adults will also learn about relevant UK laws.

Mr Butler added: “Every year we give back to the Peterborough community with a Charity Ladies and Children Self Defense workshop.

“As you are aware, there was a recent incident involving three young women sexually assaulted in and around in Peterborough. We feel this is the perfect time to spread awareness and learn basic self defense and awareness skills.”

The children’s session takes place 10am-11am, with the women’s session held between 11.30am-2pm.

Entry is a minimum £5 donation, or participants can donate a toy for Immortal 365 to give to underprivileged children for Christmas.

The workshops take place at 2, Ruby Court, in Welbeck Way, Peterborough. To book a place, or for more details visit Immortal 365’s website.