Second person killed in A47 crash near Peterborough

A second person has died following a horror crash on the A47 near Peterborough yesterday.

Police were called at about 11.45am yesterday (15 August) with reports of a head on collision between a black Vauxhall Astra and an HGV on the road between Eye and Thorney.

Police at the scene

Emergency services attended but the male front seat passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Stanage or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Related:

Two people hurt in crash on A47

One person killed in A47 crash

Second serious crash on A47 close to fatal collision