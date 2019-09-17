Second person dies following fatal collision

A second person has died following a collision on the B1043 Offord Road, between Offord and Godmanchester last week.

Alexander King-Ismail, aged 24, of Bevan Close, Huntingdon, passed away in hospital during the early hours of this morning (17 September).

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexander was driving the red Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a tree at about 10.45pm on Thursday (12 September).

Josh Peterson, 19, from Huntingdon, was a passenger in the car, and died at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was discharged later.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.