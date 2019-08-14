Search of Peterborough river for person ends

Emergency services who searched a river in Peterborough yesterday after reports of a person in trouble in the water did not find anything of concern.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to Stanground Lock near Wessex Close at about 3.10pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a member of the public reported seeing someone in trouble in the river. The police helicopter was sent up to look at the water from above, and officers also used drones to scour the area. Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent a number of crews to help the search from the ground, and in the water itself. However, the search was called off, and police described the incident as a ‘good natured false alarm.’

