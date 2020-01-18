Seals pop inland for Peterborough visit

A pair of seals have delighted walkers after popping up in Peterborough nearly 40 miles away from the coast.

Steven Wooley captured an image of two of the mammals - normally found on the coast - in the River Nene at Tenter Hill, Stanground, last week.

The seals spotted in Stanground. Pic: Steven Woolley

While seals have been spotted in Peterborough in the past, it is believed to be one of the first times two seals have been seen in the same location in the city.

Steven, who lives near the river, said he had been surprised to see the pair.

He said: “We get them most years down here, but I have never seen two at the same time.”

Earlier this month, staff at Ferry Meadows also noticed a seal in the rowing lake at the park. After staying a few days, the animal moved on further along the river.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said residents should leave seals alone, as they will make their own way back to the coast.

The spokesman said: “Although it may seem odd, it is not unusual for seals to find their way into harbours or rivers and they have been known to travel inland quite some distance.

“This is often just a case of the seal looking for more food and generally they find their way out to sea again.

“Seals can be incredibly strong and powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds, which could become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth.

“We would also ask the public to not get close to seals in order to take pictures or even selfies with them.

“Please keep other animals, such as dogs, away from the seal; be vigilant when walking dogs near the river and keep them on leads.

“And please do not try to feed the seals as this may do more harm than good.”

l If you are concerned about a seal being injured or stranded, residents are advised to observe the animal for at least 24 hours, and contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

l Send your wildlife pictures to PTEditor@peterboroughtoday.co.uk

