Schnauzers steal the show at Peterborough park

Dozens of pampered pooches- and their owners - joined forces to help raise money to help other dogs in need.

Ferry Meadows hosted the Peterborough Schnauzerfest last Saturday, with around 60 dogs taking part. Schnauzerfest sees walks taking place across the country to raise money for the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre (DBARC), which looks after rescued puppy farm dogs. Peterborough organiser Tracey Martin - who has two schnauzers - said: “Schnauzers are fantastic dogs - they are all individual looking, and have really quirky personalities. It is important to raise awareness of puppy farming, and that is what we tried to do.”

The SchnauzerFest dog walk at Ferry Meadows Sally-Anne Cowern with dog archie

For more details about the group visit www.schnauzerfest.org