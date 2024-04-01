Sat Nav shows the way to end Peterborough V Northampton River Nene pronunciation argument

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic argument about an ancient river has been ended – thanks to a bit of modern technology.

For as long as anyone can remember, the city of Peterborough and the town of Northampton have disagreed about the pronunciation of the river that flows through them – the River Nene.

As we know in Peterborough, the pronunciation has been ‘Neen’ while in Northampton it has been ‘Nen.’

Toby Wood from the Peterborough Civic Society has welcomed the news

But now that argument is over – with the new, agreed pronunciation being ‘Naynay.’

The move has been made because modern Sat Nav systems use the ‘Naynay’ pronunciation – and as more people move to the new locations, and use Sat Navs to get around, they are following what the technology says.

Toby Wood, vice chair of the Peterborough Civic Society, welcomed the change. He said: “I think it is a marvellous idea. For years and years there has been conflict and confrontation. It has been a source of real debate and argument. By calling it the ‘Naynay’ I think that really is a positive step forward to co-operate between our two marvellous cities of Northampton and Peterborough. The Civic Society is fully in favour of it being called the ‘Naynay’.”

The news was ratified by the Association of Pools, Rivers, Inlets and Lakes Official Naming Executive.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This is one of the subjects we have been asked about most over the years, so we are very excited to finally be able to put an end to the arguments.