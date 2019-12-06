Santa float to travel across Peterborough bringing festive cheer

Have your say

A Santa float will be taken across Peterborough over the next few weeks to bring some festive cheer.

Every year, Santa joins the Peterborough Lions for some seasonal songs and to collect money to support local causes.

The Peterborough Lions Santa float

You will soon be able to find him outside supermarkets in the Peterborough area where he will be throughout this month.

The dates and routes for 2019 are below:

. December 7-8 - Morrisons, Cardea

. December 10 - Werrington (mobile)

. December 11 - Orton Wistow (mobile)

. December 13-15 - Sainsbury’s, Bretton

. December 17 - Stanground (mobile)

. December 19 - Netherton (mobile)

. December 21-22 - Morrisons, Lincoln Road

. December 23 - Sainsbury’s, Oxney Road,

For mobile routes, Santa will set off around 6pm then finish around 8pm.

To see the mobile routes, visit: http://www.peterboroughlions.org.uk/santa.