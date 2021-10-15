Sale of hydrotherapy pool and city cleansing cuts planned as Peterborough City Council looks to close £17 million funding gap

Peterborough City Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald with Cabinet member for finance Cllr Andy Coles with the council's Budget proposals. EMN-211015-134641009

Abolishing the annual spring clean, scrapping the city centre cleansing hit squad and ending applications for the prestigious Green Flag awards - ironically an accolade just won by three city parks, all feature in the local authority’s draft budget for the next financial year.

But council chiefs say the local authority has been squeezed by a rising demand for services, particularly in care for adults and children, and a major reduction in funding support from the Government.

Government financial aid through the Revenue Support Grant has been cut from £55 million to £10 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a decision on any Council Tax increase will not happen until next spring, council leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald has warned the average payment of £711 in Peterborough is below the national average of £785 and will eventually have to catch up.

He said: “We are a low cost unitary authority when compared with others, equally we are a very low tax authority.

“We are a long way off average and that needs to be addressed at some point because we will never close the gap and maintain budget sustainability unless we get nearer to an average Council Tax income.”

Local authorities are currently only allowed a maximum Council Tax increase of 1.99 per cent.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “It is not going to be easy nor is it going to be comfortable for many but there is no easy fix.

“We are working together to find a way forward.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said he was confident the budget gap could be closed.

Topping a list of savings that will need approval of councillors is the sale of the St George’s hydrotherapy pool, which the council bought 10 years ago.

It is expected the imminent sale will achieve savings of £50,000 a year.

The council is also looking to drop some of the non-statutory services carried out for it by Aragon Direct Services.

These would include the removal of the cleansing hit squad with all fly tipping and litter collections picked up by the current street cleaning crews as part of their rounds.

The annual Spring Clean, which provides extra cleansing of targeted areas of the city, would be axed while the frequency of pavement washing in the city centre would be limited to once a year.

Planting in council-owned parks and open spaces in the spring and summer will no longer take place and applications for Green Flag status for city parks will no longer be made.

Together these measures will save the council £221,000 a year over the next three years.

It is also hoped to save a further £130,000 a year by charging residents for replacing lost, stolen or damaged bins - except where the bin has been damaged by refuse crews. The council currently replaces 2,000 bins a year at £75 a time.

Housing developers will also be charged for the provision of bins for new homes developments.

In addition, the council is planning a gradual withdrawal of its financial support for its economic development company Opportunity Peterborough, with an annual saving of £140,000.

Other savings - £500,000 - will be made by reducing debts owned to the council and cutting back its capital programme will save more than £2 million a year.

An array of other alterations to council support operations is expected to save a further £2.8 million a year.

But Cllr Fitzgerald said this would not mean job losses among council staff.