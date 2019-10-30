Sad goodbye as Peterborough sports club closes its doors

A farewell bash was held at the Parkway Sports & Leisure Club in Lincoln Road, New England, on Sunday after it was bought by the nearby Thistlemoor Medical Practice which will turn the clubhouse into a car park.
Members of a Peterborough sports club have said a sad goodbye after it closed its doors for the final time.
