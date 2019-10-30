Members of the Peterborough Sports and Leisure Club toast it goodbye EMN-191027-163851009

Sad goodbye as Peterborough sports club closes its doors

Members of a Peterborough sports club have said a sad goodbye after it closed its doors for the final time.

A farewell bash was held at the Parkway Sports & Leisure Club in Lincoln Road, New England, on Sunday after it was bought by the nearby Thistlemoor Medical Practice which will turn the clubhouse into a car park.

Sue Gilgan, who has been working behind the bar for 30 years
