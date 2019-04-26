Sacrifices of Australians and New Zealanders remembered at Peterborough service

The sacrifices of armed forces from the other side of the world were remembered at a sombre service at a Peterborough cemetery.

The annual ANZAC Day service was held at the graveside of Sgt Thomas Hunter at Broadway Cemetery yesterday - with dignitaries, serving personnel, veterans and relatives of Sgt Hunter all present. ANZAC Day is held on April 25 every year, the anniversary of when Australian and New Zealand armed forces arrived at Gallipoli during the First World War. The day remembers all Australians and New Zealanders killed during the two world wars. Sgt Hunter - known as The Lonely Anzac - was an Australian soldier wounded while fighting in France in 1915. He was taken to Britain, and was travelling to Halifax when he became seriously ill at Peterborough. He died at the hospital in the city (now the museum.) He was given a civic funeral in Peterborough.

ANZAC Day service 2019 Royal British Legion Peterborough Branch ANZAC Day remembrance service at Broadway Cemetery at the grave of The Lonely ANZAC Sgt Thomas Hunter. David and Kathy Simpson, Sgt Hunter's relatives from Australia laid a wreath.

ANZAC Day service 2019 Royal British Legion Peterborough Branch ANZAC Day remembrance service at Broadway Cemetery at the grave of The Lonely ANZAC Sgt Thomas Hunter. David and Kathy Simpson, Sgt Hunter's relatives from Australia laid a wreath.

ANZAC Day service 2019 Royal British Legion Peterborough Branch ANZAC Day remembrance service at Broadway Cemetery at the grave of The Lonely ANZAC Sgt Thomas Hunter.

ANZAC Day service 2019 Royal British Legion Peterborough Branch ANZAC Day remembrance service at Broadway Cemetery at the grave of The Lonely ANZAC Sgt Thomas Hunter.

