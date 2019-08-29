Run in aid of Movember Foundation comes to Peterborough for first time

MoRunning, the national running event series, is set to arrive in Peterborough for the first time this November.

MoRunning is a series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs taking place at 24 different locations across the UK and Ireland during November in aid of the Movember Foundation which raise vital funds and awareness around men’s health.

The run will take place in Nene Park on the November 10.

Welcoming runners of all ages and abilities, MoRunning offers participants the chance to take part in a fun-filled race experience with added entertainment.

This year MoRunning is celebrating its 10th anniversary in which the running series has raised more than £1 million. This year, runners will once again be encouraged to join the fun in costumes and fancy dress, including the famed moustache, to continue to raise money for the cause.

Research commissioned by the Movember Foundation shows that men are on average dying six years earlier than women for reasons that are largely preventable.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), three out of four people who take their own lives are men, while prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK with testicular cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men.

MoRunning and the Movember Foundation are focused on addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men - prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health and suicide prevention - through fundraising at the events.

David Krangel from MoRunning said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Peterborough. The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.

“Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line. They’re all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher’s medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

To sign up visit https://www.mo-running.com/locations