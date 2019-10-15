RSPCA rescues a cat a day in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire after calls to its cruelty line

The RSPCA rescued more cats than any other animal last year - including 364 in Cambridgeshire - as a result of calls to its national cruelty line.

As the charity enters Cat Week as part of its month-long rehoming drive Adoptober, it reveals RSPCA inspectors rescued the equivalent of more than 60 cats per day - or 22,000 over the whole year.

Sooty, who needs a new home

This is more than any other animal nationally and is four times the number of dogs (5,930).

Cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: “Sadly we do know that cats are an extremely misunderstood pet and can often find themselves the victims of poor care.

“Our inspectorate is getting calls every day from worried members of the public reporting the cruelty of these animals - and the number of cats we are rescuing is equivalent to 60 per day which is far too high.

“Cats can become victims of air gun attacks as well as poisonings both accidental and deliberate - just like dogs they can also become victims of over breeding and over population.

“We know that the answer to a lot of the problems relating to cats in this country is raising the rates of neutering which in turn will lead to fewer unwanted animals coming into our centres and branches.

“We are calling for cat owners to neuter their cats at around four months old, rather than six months, which can greatly reduce the risk of them getting pregnant and owners being stuck with an unwanted litter.

“If you are thinking of taking on an animal we would always urge people to look into adopting a rescue pet, as our centres are full of loving cats of all shapes and sizes looking for forever homes.”

In 2018, the RSPCA managed to find new homes for 23,893 cats - more than 450 every single week. A total of 344 cats were re-homed in Cambridgeshire.

To offer an RSPCA rescue cat a new home visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet to find your purr-fect match.