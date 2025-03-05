RSPCA in Cambridgeshire launch appeal to find forever home for Peanut the Lurcher - the 'thinnest dog' inspector had ever seen when she was found abandoned on country lane

Peanut was found on New Year’s Day

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Peanut’s transformation has been amazing to watch. We've seen her not only gain weight but also flourish into a cheeky, fun and kind hearted girl. The bond she has with her carers here at the centre is very strong and we know that she will have this connection with her new family once she settles into her new home. “The ideal home for Peanut would be a quiet household with owners who have a calm and easy going lifestyle. She absolutely loves other dogs, therefore we will only be considering applications from people who already have at least one other dog that is confident and settled at home. She loves to snuggle in her bed with her doggy friends here at the centre and they bring her so much confidence. “Due to Peanut's initial nervous nature, a home without children is a must and she will need a very secure garden with solid 6ft fencing where she can safely stretch her legs. “We are looking for a patient new family who ideally live fairly local to our centre so they are able to spend lots of time with Peanut before she goes to her new home. “We have loved watching Peanut grow physically and mentally and we are excited to help her find her happy ever after.”