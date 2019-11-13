RSPCA expects busy Christmas after receiving 17 calls a day in Cambridgeshire last festive period

The RSPCA has launched its festive appeal Stock the Sleigh to help needy animals this winter as it reveals the Christmas period saw hundreds of calls to its cruelty line from residents in Cambridgeshire.

In total, 535 calls were made in the county last December - an average of more than 17 a day.

Moreover, on Christmas Day itself across the country, the charity received 934 calls to its cruelty line - the highest number for five years and almost a third more than in 2017.

This year, the RSPCA is asking people to Stock the Sleigh to help all the animals the charity cares for over the Christmas period.

While most people tuck into their Christmas dinners on December 25, the charity’s inspectors will be working 24 hours a day rescuing animals from pets to wildlife and bringing them to safety.

Some animals can spend weeks, months and sometimes years in the RSPCA’s care receiving the treatment and rehabilitation they need.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer, said: “Our cruelty line received more than 900 calls on Christmas Day last year and our rescue officers are always out working through the festive period to help animals in need.

“Hospital staff will be working to provide veterinary care for injured and sick animals and our animal centre staff will be making sure the hundreds of pets and wild animals in our care over Christmas are well looked after.

“Rescue work doesn’t stop just because it’s Christmas. We know that animals need our help all-year round and our officers are out in all weathers helping save pets from abuse and neglect, and rescuing wildlife who may be injured or in need of assistance.

“We are expecting to take in more than 10,000 animals this winter which means the officers, vets and animal care staff are braced for another busy festive period.

“We can’t do this on our own - we rely on our generous supporters to help the many animals who come into our care this Christmas in urgent need whether it is for veterinary care, medicine, food or a safe, comfortable and warm bed. We are asking animal lovers to Stock the Sleigh for the RSPCA and help us to care for these animals in desperate need this winter.”

There were more than 5,000 animals taken in over the Christmas period last year, including more than 2,100 cats and more than 1,000 dogs, as well as hundreds of wildlife.

Donations can be made by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness.