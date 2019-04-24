Royal honour for new Wittering parks

Three new parks were given the Royal seal of approval today (Wednesday) when it was opened by Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The new parks were paid for by the RAF Benevolent Fund, who stumped up £196,000. Children from the village produced colourful and imaginative designs, which were given to Proludic UK to turn into a reality. More than 200 children from Wittering Primary School greeted The Countess with a wave of enthusiastic cheers as she arrived to declare the park officially open.

