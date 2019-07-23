Roman settlement found under Cambridgeshire football club

An important iron age settlement has been uncovered under a field in Warboys - and a Romans lived where the village’s football team now play.

The team from Oxford Archaeology found several 2,000 year old round houses, as well as remains of three people who had been buried at the site.

The field where the discoveries were found. Pic: Oxford Archaeology

Along with the Iron Age discoveries, the archaeologists also found Roman and Saxon remains. The team first carried out an evaluation of the four hectare site in May last year - and when they returned they found the treasure trove of artefacts.

A spokesman for Oxford Archaeology said: “These remains included a substantial late Iron Age settlement, containing several roundhouses which, unsurprisingly, had entrances that faced towards the east, therefore, conforming with the broader national trend. Three crouched inhumation burials were also discovered, with the absence of grave goods, and these perhaps form the corporeal remains of those who lived in the settlement.”

The spokesman said there had been ‘some reorganisation of the settlement area’ when the Romans arrived. The spokesman said: “Two trackways appear to converge to the west of the excavation area, which was perhaps the centre of the settlement, which now lies beneath the local football club.”

Roman pottery, kilns and other items were found at the settlement - as was a circular shrine.

A Saxon bead. Pic: Oxford Archaeology

Saxon pottery, antler-work and metal-work were all discovered.

However, the team also found that after the seventh century, the area was given over to agriculture.

It is not the first time important historical discoveries have been made near Peterborough.

In January 2016, an incredible 3,000 year old bronze age settlement was found at Must Farm.

The settlement included three roundhouses, dating back to around 1290BC which had been destroyed by fire, along with pottery, bones and other items.