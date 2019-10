The Bridge Fair opened in Peterborough last night (Tuesday).

Despite the wet weather residents flocked to the Embankment to enjoy the sights, sounds and rides of the traditional fair. The evening all saw the customary sausage supper to raise money for the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities, which this year are Little Miracles, Caring Together and Friends of Peterborough Hospitals.

