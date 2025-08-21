'Rock n Roll' vicar from Peterborough celebrates 60 'diamond' years of marriage with his wife

A rock ‘n’ roll verger from Peterborough has credited his 60 years of marriage to staying fit and sociable – even into old age.

Lance Bloom and his wife Sandra hit the ‘Diamond’ wedding milestone on Thursday, August 21 – and plan to celebrate with a family get-together.

The 83 year-old has been a verger at All Saints Church Paston for 43 years, assisting the priest in conducting weddings, funerals and “occasionally serving wine on Sundays.”

Thought to be one of the oldest rockers in the city – Lance has also sung at various local rock ‘n’ roll concerts to raise money for two good causes close to his heart – many of which Sandra also joined him on stage for. His latest charity concert, at the church hall, was held just a week ago.

The couple met in 1963 at a popular hang-out for ‘Teddy boys’ in Leicester when Lance spotted Sandra and asked her to dance.

"I thought she was very kind, polite and attractive,” he recalls. “She still is now.

“I walked her home that night, and we met up again the next day. Things just progressed from there.”

The couple married three years later, on August 21, 1965. They relocated to Peterborough in 1978 and have two children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Lance only discovered his love of public singing around 18 years ago – with the veteran crooner still entertaining others at fundraising shows to support the church – and the Alzheimer’s Society. The latter is a charity particularly close to his heart.

“Sandra has Alzheimer’s and has been non-verbal for nine years now,” he explains. “But she used to be a wonderful singer and used to do part of the act on stage with me.”

Lance, who is Sandra’s carer, says he stays active and goes to the gym when he can, and that remaining fit and sociable has been a big part of the success of their marriage.

“I’ve always gone to the gym and tried to stay fit,” he says. “I used to do a lot of karate in my younger days too. Sandra is still sociable and active for her age, being 78, and we try to still do these things together.”

Asked what the secret to a long and successful marriage is, Lance added: “I think it’s important to talk to each other. We used to come home and always tell each other about the kind of day we’d had. Also, never go to bed on an argument, and don’t get jealous if your husband or wife talks to somebody of the opposite sex.”

The couple, who received a congratulations card from the King and Queen, plan to celebrate their anniversary with their large family on Saturday.