Road closed after man suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ in collision

A man has suffered potentially ‘life changing injuries’ in a collision near Bourne.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the A6121 in Bourne and the road is being closed.

Police accident sign

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “One male, who was thought to be driving the car, is being taken to hospital via the air ambulance with a serious and potentially life changing injury.”

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes while emergency services work at the scene.

If you witnessed this incident, or have captured dash cam footage, you can get in touch with Lincolnshire police through one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 152 of 22 November 2019

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 152 of 22 November 2019 in the subject box

• You can also contact police through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org