For many people, Sainsbury’s at Bretton Centre has long been the place to head when it’s time do a ‘big shop’.

Indeed, Peterborians have been coming here to stock up on essentials ever since the store first opened its doors more than 50 years ago.

While the store’s location has remained the same over the years, the consumer experience – and shopping expectations – of customers has changed markedly over that time.

Be honest: how many of us in 2024 can say, truthfully, that we have great enthusiasm for doing the weekly big shop?

Yeah, thought so.

So, what if we told you that there was a time – back in the days before loyalty cards and self-service checkouts – when people actually looked forward to doing a big weekly shop.

As bizarre as it may sound, there was indeed such a time, and it even had a name – it was called the 1970s.

Yes, that mythical time is when the concept of a super-market, i.e. a large premises stocking a wide selection range of foodstuffs and daily essentials, became truly ubiquitous.

The idea of the supermarket had actually been around for decades, with the first modern supermarket, a Co-Op, opening in the London Borough of Newham in 1948.

This came on the back earlier ideas pioneered by the likes of T. E. Stockwell and Jack Cohen, who had combined to create the Tesco company in the 1920s.

However, while it may be Co-op that takes centre stage in the history books and Tesco that gets the gold star for memorable word play, it is Sainsbury’s which must take the title of ‘grandaddy of supermarkets’.

Though it wasn’t a supermarket by any stretch, John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann opened the first Sainsbury's store on London's Drury Lane way back in 1869.

By 1882, they had opened three more stores across London, as well as a flagship store in Croydon.

As the 20th century cruised into its third year, Sainsbury’s had 100 branches across London and the southeast

Even in their wildest dreams though, it is unlikely John James and Mary Ann Sainsbury ever believed their fledgling empire would one day extend to Peterborough.

But, by the time the 1970s had kicked in, that is exactly what had happened.

By this time, the idea of establishing a strong, national network of supermarket stores had become a key goal for all of the leading players like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Co-op.

The general idea was to open these super-stores on the edge of towns so that customers would be tempted away from high street competitors with the promise of free parking, low prices and, above all, convenient shopping.

Much to the dismay of high streets up and down the country worked, the plan worked.

Sainsbury’s opened its first Peterborough store at Flaxland Bretton Centre on April 25, 1972, and, as one of the city’s first brand-new, all-singing, all-dancing superstores, it was an immediate hit with Peterborians, who lapped up the ‘everything under one roof’ notion.

Indeed, many people drove miles out of their way to avail themselves of this most modern of shopping experiences.

They loved it so much that they looked forward to it.

But that was then.

A trip to the supermarket to do a ‘big shop’ is rarely regarded as a treat today.

In fact, present-day consumers are now more likely to arrange for someone at the store to do their shopping for them.

So, it is with fascination and perhaps a slightly unhealthy dose of nostalgia that we remind ourselves of that strange and somewhat baffling time when driving out to a supermarket seemed like a whole lot of fun.

Thankfully, with some wonderful images on hand from our friends over at Peterborough Images Archive, we can do just that.

Enjoy; and go easy on the pineapple chunks and Babycham...

