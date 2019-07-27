Retirement on the menu for school cook

Retirement was on the menu for a cook who has been serving school dinners for pupils for more than 30 years.

Orton Wistow Primary School said goodbye to catering manager Audrey Cooper at the end of term with a special assembly. Audrey started work at the school when it first opened in 1988 - and after decades of plating up her famous Wistow Sausage Roll followed by chocolate fudge brownie, she hung up her apron - but not before head teacher Simon Eardley presented her with a ‘gingerbread Audrey.’ The school also celebrated a special birthday, with a banner being put together by pupils to mark the school’s 30th anniversary. Every pupil in the school created a square for the banner.