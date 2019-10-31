Residents told to avoid industrial estate hit by fire

Fire crews are dealing with a large fire at an industrial estate in March.

At 3.35pm today firefighters were called to a building fire on Longhill Road, in the town.

Fire crews are at the scene

The road has been closed, and residents in the area are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a workshop, involving a diesel bowser and cylinders.

Crews from March, Wisbech, Chatteris, the North roaming fire engine and a water carrier from Ramsey are at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire has been extinguished.

“The public are advised to avoid the area while crews deal with the fire.”