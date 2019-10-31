Residents told to avoid industrial estate hit by fire

Fire crews are dealing with a large fire at an industrial estate in March.
At 3.35pm today firefighters were called to a building fire on Longhill Road, in the town.
The road has been closed, and residents in the area are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a workshop, involving a diesel bowser and cylinders.
Crews from March, Wisbech, Chatteris, the North roaming fire engine and a water carrier from Ramsey are at the scene.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire has been extinguished.
“The public are advised to avoid the area while crews deal with the fire.”