Residents invited to Peterborough Faith and Food Festival

Residents are invited to the annual Peterborough Faith and Food Festival which takes place at the Town Hall, Bridge Street, from noon until 2.30pm on Sunday (July 21).

The theme for the day, which is also the AGM of the Peterborough Interfaith Council, is ‘what our faith says about education’.

The established Faith and Food Festival has been celebrated annually for more than four decades and this year’s education theme will bring together speakers from different faiths, higher education and local government.

A vegetarian buffet lunch from different countries, cultures and religions will be served following the speakers.

The festival celebrates the rich diversity in Peterborough and helps to establish unity among the city’s different communities.