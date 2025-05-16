Repair work to start on roof repairs to Peterborough's Key Theatre

Theatre expected to be closed for 16 weeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to install a replacement roof on the Key Theatre in Peterborough is poised to start next week.

Scaffolding will be put up at the site from Monday (May 19) with work taking place over the coming months and set to be completed by early October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the roof of the theatre's auditorium in 2023 and interim measures were put in place to enable the venue's continued operation.

Work is set to start on roof repairs to the Key Theatre in Peterborough

A temporary roof costing £196,000 was installed to allow the theatre to reopen in December last year, but it will now be replaced with a permanent modern roofing system.

The repair work will be carried out by Peterborough-based Lindum Group, which also undertook temporary work allowing the theatre to remain in operation following the identification of RAAC.

As a result of the work, the theatre will be closed for around 16 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This period of closure was agreed with operator Landmark Theatres in advance to reduce the impact of losses for both the company and for the council.

The final show at the venue before the closure will be 'The Searchers & Hollies Experience' on Sunday 1 June and the first show following its re-opening will be 'An Evening Without Kate Bush' on Thursday 9 October.

The Chalkboard Cafe and Kindred Drama will remain operational throughout the work.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “I am delighted that work is starting on this vital project which will ensure that this much-loved theatre can continue to operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As with any major scheme, this will result in some disruption, in this case a short closure of the venue.

"However, once completed, it will ensure that the theatre can continue to provide a vibrant cultural offering for Peterborough residents."