Rented housing scheme uncovers thousands of hazards at Peterborough homes

Housing standards in Peterborough’s private rented sector have seen “significant improvements” according to the City Council.

This follows the introduction of the city’s Selective Licensing scheme, launched by the authority in March 2024 in partnership with delivery partner Home Safe.

The scheme requires landlords in designated areas to apply for a five-year licence confirming that their properties meet key safety and living standards.

In the first year, more than 7,000 licence applications were received and processed, with more than 6,476 licences issued by the council following thorough checks of safety certificates and application data to ensure compliance.

Peterborough City Council

A PCC spokesperson explained: “Under the scheme, each licensed property is scheduled for two inspections over the five-year licence period to help identify and address issues early. This builds on the city’s previous Selective Licensing scheme by introducing a scheduled programme of routine checks to ensure all properties continue to meet the required standards.

“Within the first 12 months of the scheme, the first inspection programme was launched, resulting in nearly 1,500 properties being inspected and over 6,500 safety hazards being identified. From these inspections, 49% of properties had at least one serious issue posing a significant risk to tenant safety, including damp and mould, unsecured plaster, faulty electrics, poor ventilation, and inadequate window glazing or fittings.”

“Following every inspection, Home Safe provides landlords with a clear report outlining any hazards identified and the steps needed to address them. Throughout the five-year licensing scheme, automated reminders help ensure the timely renewal of key safety certificates, such as gas safety records and energy performance certificates, keeping properties compliant. This proactive approach has already led to safety improvements in the homes of thousands of tenants, with further progress expected as the scheme continues.

“In the majority of cases, landlords have completed the required works promptly in line with the compliance process. Where issues have not been addressed, Home Safe has referred properties to the council for further action.”

Mould uncovered in one of the inspected properties in Peterborough.

Councillor Alison Jones, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, commented: “I’m delighted that the Selective Licensing scheme is making good progress and is already playing a key role in our aim of improving private rental housing in Peterborough, helping us create strong and sustainable communities.

“The fact that so many issues have been resolved in a short space of time shows how effective the scheme has been and that such an initiative needed to be introduced. Once again, I would like to thank those landlords who have joined the scheme and are working with our officers to improve standards.”

Mike Brook, Scheme Manager at Home Safe, added: “The scale of progress in just one year demonstrates the effectiveness of the council’s approach to Selective Licensing. By proactively identifying and addressing issues that may otherwise have gone unnoticed, the scheme is directly improving housing standards and delivering exactly what licensing is intended to achieve."

The council continues to remind landlords in designated Selective Licensing areas who have not yet applied that they are required to do so without delay. Landlords operating unlicensed properties may face a financial penalty notice of up to £30,000, an unlimited court fine, and may be ordered to repay up to 12 months’ rent to tenants.

For more information about the scheme and how to apply, visit the council’s website.