Renewed appeal to find missing Stamford teenager

Police have issued a renewed appeal to find a missing teenager from Stamford.

Jenson Lewis (15) has been missing from his home since Monday.

Jenson Lewis

He was believed to be wearing a light grey North Face jacket and carrying a red holdall. H

Lincolnshire Police said his disappearance was "out of character".

Now, police have issued a further update on Facebook, saying: Enquiries continue to find missing Jenson Lewis. "As one of our many enquiries we ask local farm and land owners to check farm barns/outbuildings/sheds in case Jenson is sheltering there. Please share/tag anyone you know who might have a place to keep warm."

Anyone with information on where Jenson could be should call 101 quoting Incident 60 of December 2.